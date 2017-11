× Man in his 30s found dead in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A man in his 30s was found dead Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Murray.

Murray Police said the victim was found “unattended” on the ground at Birkhill Apartments, 59 E Gilbrande Ave., around 9 a.m.

Police said there were no obvious signs of injury or other signs to indicate the victim’s cause of death.

