Get Ready for Thanksgiving with These Delicious Sides

Chef Evan Francois from Harmon's City Creek gets us ready for Thanksgiving by showing us how to make two delicious sides-Bacon Green Beans and Sausage Fennel Stuffing.

Harmon's is also getting ready for Thanksgiving through their Give a Gobble program, where they are taking donatings to help families in need get a Thanksgiving Dinner. They also have an Early Bird Special happening right now, so if you order your Thanksgiving dinner by November 13, you get $15 off.

Check out the recipes below:

Bacon Green Beans

-Serves 4

-Prep time: 15 minutes

-Cook time: 15 minutes

3 slices bacon, chopped

1 tablespoon grape seed oil

1 shallot, chopped

1 green be ans

Salt and pepper, to your taste

2 tablespoons chicken stock

-Brown bacon in a medium skillet over medium high heat. Remove bacon to a strainer with a small bowl underneath. Place the drained grease back into the pan and warm. Add shallots to the pan and sauté 2 minutes on medium heat. Add brussels sprouts to the pan. Cook sprouts 4 minutes to begin to soften, and then add stock. Season with salt and pepper and cook until fork tender. Transfer sprouts to a serving dish with a slotted spoon and top with cooked bacon bits.

Sausage Fennel Stuffing

-Serves 6

-Prep time: 15 minutes

-Cook time: 30 minutes

1/2 pound sweet Italian sausage, casing discarded

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium onion, chopped fine

1/2 fennel bulb, chopped fine

1 teaspoon fennel seeds, chopped fine

2 teaspoons dried thyme, crumbled

2 teaspoons dried tarragon, crumbled

2 tablespoons fresh sage, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

½ cup chicken stock

5 cups cornbread or sourdough

-Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a 12-inch heavy pan cook sausage over moderately high heat, stirring and breaking up lumps, until no longer pink. Transfer sausage with a slotted spoon to a large bowl. Add butter to fat remaining in skillet and cook onions, pepper, chopped fennel, fennel seeds, and salt to taste over moderate heat, stirring, until fennel is softened, about 8 minutes.

-Add sage, thyme, and tarragon and cook, stirring, until most liquid is evaporated. Add mixture to sausage, stock, and bread. Toss to combine. Season stuffing with salt and pepper. If the dressing seems dry add a ½ cup of chicken stock. Place the stuffing in a Pyrex pan and place in the oven. Cook for 20 minutes or until the stuffing has firmed up.