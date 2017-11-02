Classic Margherita Pasta

1 lb. pasta, any shape
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 large tomatoes, chopped
4 garlic cloves, diced
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated
1/4 cup olive oil
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Set aside.
In a large pot or Dutch oven up to medium heat, add canola oil. Saute tomatoes and garlic with salt and pepper for 4-5 minutes. Add pasta, mozzarella, parmesan, olive oil, salt and pepper to pan. Stir well. Cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve immediately.
