Classic Margherita Pasta

1 lb. pasta, any shape

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 large tomatoes, chopped

4 garlic cloves, diced

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Set aside.

In a large pot or Dutch oven up to medium heat, add canola oil. Saute tomatoes and garlic with salt and pepper for 4-5 minutes. Add pasta, mozzarella, parmesan, olive oil, salt and pepper to pan. Stir well. Cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve immediately.

