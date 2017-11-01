Taco Bell is giving out free tacos today

Taco Bell is giving away a free Doritos Locos taco to anyone who wants it on Wednesday.

The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer on Wednesday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m., as part of their Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion during the World Series.

The free tacos are thanks to Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin who stole a base in the top of the 11th inning in game two of the World Series on Oct. 25th.

Of course, Maybin celebrated the moment afterwards on Twitter with a gif of Oprah.

“What’s better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America’s #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1!” Maybin tweeted.

Taco Bell also tweeted about the big moment.

The free Doritos Locos taco is limited to one per person at participating locations only.