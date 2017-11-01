Pedestrian hit by train at Murray Central Station

MURRAY, Utah — A man who was struck by a UTA train in Murray was taken to a hospital Wednesday in “very serious” condition.

The incident occurred at Murray Central Station, 140 West Vine Street, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 3:30 p.m.

UTA Police at the scene said the pedestrian is a male in his 20s who was distracted by his phone when he was struck. He was taken to a hospital in very serious condition.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.