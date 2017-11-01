× List of more than 50 stores that will be closed Thanksgiving Day 2017

Several businesses have jumped on the trend to start Black Friday sales earlier, with some even opening on Thanksgiving.

It seems the decision to open on Thanksgiving is a controversial one.

WGN reported opponents argue the holiday should be for family and loved ones.

However, the rise of online shopping has left some retailers hurting for business.

BestBlackFriday.com has been keeping a running list of retailers that plan to remain closed on Thanksgiving.

As of this week, more than 50 retailers have announced they will remain closed, KDVR reports.

The number is expected to go up as Black Friday gets closer.

Retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

Ikea

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

There are several other chains that are expected to close on Thanksgiving, including REI, which has closed for the holiday and Black Friday for the past two years.

Stores expected to close on Thanksgiving but haven’t yet confirmed to BestBlackFriday.com: