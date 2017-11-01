× JetBlue flight returns to Salt Lake after bird strike

SALT LAKE CITY – People planning to fly from Utah to California had to deal with a big delay overnight.

JetBlue flight 531 left Salt Lake City International Airport headed for Long Beach just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Shortly after take off, the plane experienced a bird strike, forcing the flight to return to Salt Lake.

A spokesperson from JetBlue told Fox 13 the flight landed safely at 7:45 p.m.

Passengers on that flight were then put on the next plane to Long Beach.