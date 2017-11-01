Guinness World Record holder inspires military vets to follow dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guinness World Record holder Martin Frey is the first person to climb the seven summits and sail the seven seas. Now he is teaming up with the National Ability Center to inspire military veterans to face challenges and achieve their dreams. NAC CEO Gail Barille talks about their upcoming Veteran's Day event, Saluting Our Heroes. Martin Frey will be one of the guest speakers at the event.

Saluting Our Heroes

November 15, 2017

Noon-1:30 PM

Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City, UT

To learn more about the event, visit discovernac.org/saluting-our-heroes.