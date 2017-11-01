Ground Turkey and Bean Nachos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5 oz. whole wheat or multigrain tortilla chips1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella or cheddar cheese, shredded1/2 lb. lean ground turkey, cooked1 (15.5-oz) can no salt added black, pinto or cannellini beans, rinsed, drained1/2 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed1 large tomato, chopped1/4 large white onion, chopped1/4 cup cilantro, chopped2 tablespoons lime juice1 large jalapeno, chopped (optional)1 avocado, dicedNo Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Spread the tortilla chips out on a large baking sheet. Sprinkle the cheese over the chips. Spread the ground turkey, beans and corn over the chips and cheese. Bake for 10-12 minutes until cheese is melted and the nachos are warmed through.

In a medium bowl, mix the tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeno, if using, no salt seasoning and pepper. When you remove the nachos from the oven, sprinkle the tomato mixture over the top, then the diced avocado. Serve immediately.

