Ground Turkey and Bean Nachos
5 oz. whole wheat or multigrain tortilla chips
1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella or cheddar cheese, shredded
1/2 lb. lean ground turkey, cooked
1 (15.5-oz) can no salt added black, pinto or cannellini beans, rinsed, drained
1/2 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed
1 large tomato, chopped
1/4 large white onion, chopped
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 large jalapeno, chopped (optional)
1 avocado, diced
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Spread the tortilla chips out on a large baking sheet. Sprinkle the cheese over the chips. Spread the ground turkey, beans and corn over the chips and cheese. Bake for 10-12 minutes until cheese is melted and the nachos are warmed through.
In a medium bowl, mix the tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeno, if using, no salt seasoning and pepper. When you remove the nachos from the oven, sprinkle the tomato mixture over the top, then the diced avocado. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Intermountain Med. Center Heart Institute