Gov. Herbert kicking off clean air rebate program

SALT LAKE CITY – Governor Gary Herbert is kicking off the Clean Air rebate program.

Partnering with UCAIR, the plan is to help homeowners replace their old wood burning stoves with cleaner gas stoves.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine states Utahns 65 and older are dying earlier because of exposure to pollution.

Environmental groups and doctors have been asking the legislature to do more to help clean up the air for some time.

The program is voluntary and is funded through private sponsorships.

The governor will officially kick off the event Wednesday at the Utah State Capitol Building.