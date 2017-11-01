FBI seeks info on second man in relation to New York City terror attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The FBI on Wednesday said it’s looking for information about a second man in relation to a deadly terror attack in lower Manhattan that killed eight people and injured a dozen others.

Federal authorities identified the man as Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, who also goes by the name Muhammad Kadirov, according to WPIX.

Federal prosecutors in New York have already filed terrorism charges against an Uzbek immigrant in the deadly truck attack on a New York bike path identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov. Saipov was charged Wednesday in a criminal complaint after the Tuesday afternoon attack killed eight people near the World Trade Center.

At a midday news conference, police officials said Saipov was never the subject of an NYPD investigation but said he may have had contact with individuals who were. It’s unclear what relationship Saipov has with Kadirov.

Prosecutors allege that Saipov had been planning the attack for weeks and that he was inspired by the Islamic State terror group.

He followed “almost exactly to a T the instructions that ISIS has put out on social media about how to carry out such an attack,” John Miller, deputy commission of NYPD counter-intelligence, said.

Notes found in the rented truck used in the attack were written in Arabic and praised the terror group, Miller said. Investigators said they later found a cellphone connected to Saipov that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (5324).

Updated tip number: call 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324) and select option 1. Tipsters can remain anonymous. #NYCSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Uiya5bRpgZ — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) November 1, 2017