College student accused of tainting roommate’s personal items with ‘bodily fluids’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. - A case that began as a severe sore throat for a University of Hartford student lead to the arrest of her roommate.

Police said Brianna "Breezy" Brochu tampered with her roommate's personal items.

Brochu's roommate, Jazzy Rowe, shared her story through a Facebook live post that's since gone viral, according to WFSB.

"What happened is beyond ridiculous," Rowe said. "It's something straight out of a movie."

Rowe explained that she was randomly assigned a roommate and moved into the room on campus in August.

She said right off the bat, she felt like she was unwanted and ignored.

"I was like a ghost in my own room," Rowe said.

Rowe went on to say that her roommate, whom she did not identify in the video, would do things like turn the light off on her while she was in the room.

Eventually, she said she started getting sick. She thought it was just a regular cold; however, she said she never got any other symptoms.

"The sore throat pain got worse," Rowe explained. "It got to the point where I couldn't sleep and I couldn't speak."

University health officials couldn't figure out what was causing it, Rowe said. They prescribed antibiotics for whatever was causing "bad bacteria" in her throat.

Rowe said she was nice to her roommate. She shared her microwave and even fed Brochu's fish when Brochu left for the weekend.

Rowe said she decided to move out two weeks ago.

That's when her RAs and friends alerted her to what Brochu had just posted to social media about her, according to WFSB.

She said she wasn't following Brochu on Instagram, but grew concerned that everyone else on campus could now see what had happened.

In Rowe's Facebook video, she read one of the posts:

"After one and a half months of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn't shine and so much more, I can finally say goodbye to 'Jamaican Barbie," she read. Rowe said the post was followed by photos of what Brochu allegedly did to her.

Police said were dispatched to the campus to investigate "a report of vandalism and harassment" on Oct. 18th.

They corroborated some of Rowe's story, including that Brochu posted statements to Instagram in which she said she did things such as put bodily fluids on her roommate's property.

Police said Brochu also posted photos of other tampered property as well.

Brochu turned herself in on Oct. 28th and was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.

She is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.

The university released a statement about the case from President Greg Woodward: