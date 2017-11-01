× Brock Osweiler replaces Trevor Siemian as Broncos’ starting quarterback

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Brock Osweiler will replace Trevor Siemian as the Broncos’ starting quarterback when the team plays at Philadelphia on Sunday, KDVR.com reports.

Coach Vance Joseph told the team about the switch at a team meeting on Wednesday morning after meeting with Osweiler and Siemian at team headquarters on Tuesday night.

“It’s my job to do what’s best for the football team,” Joseph said Tuesday. “When you’ve lost three games in a row and you’ve had the turnovers like we’ve had them … that’s not good. If you try to go the same way and it doesn’t get better, that’s on me.”

The Broncos are 3-4 and on a three-game losing streak heading into the game against the 7-1 Eagles. They are below .500 for the first time since 2012.

Click to read more at KDVR.com >>