SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert is offering his condolences to the family of murdered University of Utah student ChenWei Guo.

“It’s such a tragedy,” the governor told FOX 13. “Our condolences and thoughts and prayers and best wishes go to his family. I hope they catch the culprit.”

The governor made his remarks following an announcement on his new Utah Supreme Court nominee. He praised law enforcement for its response to the shooting on the University of Utah campus.