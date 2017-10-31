Trial to be scheduled in Brian Head fire

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The man accused of setting the massive Brian Head Fire will go on trial next year.

Court records show that during a telephonic conference in 5th District Court, Robert Ray Lyman’s defense attorney asked for a trial date to be scheduled. Judge Keith Barnes indicated a three day jury trial would be set for early 2018.

Lyman is facing misdemeanor charges in connection with the fire that torched 71,000 acres and destroyed 13 buildings. Police have accused him of using a weed torch and accidentally started the blaze.