Scary Perfect Halloween Party Food

Bob Harmon and Harmon's Chef Lesli Sommerdorf show us three easy recipes that are perfect for any Halloween Party. Check out the recipes below!

Chicken Tortilla Soup

-Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp canola oil

3 Anaheim or poblano chiles, stemmed, seeded, and diced

1 medium onion, diced

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp Mexican oregano

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into 1' pieces

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (14-oz) can diced tomatoes with green chiles

1 (14-oz) can white hominy, rinsed and drained

2 Tbsp lime juice

½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

½ cup Mexican crema

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 cups crumbled tortilla chips

Instructions:

-In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, add oil. Add chiles and onion and cook, stirring, until the onion softens, about 5 minutes. Add cumin and oregano and cook, for 1 minute. Add chicken, broth, tomatoes and juice, and hominy.

-Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, 12-15 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in lime juice. Serve each portion topped with some of the cheese, crema, cilantro, and tortilla chips.

Wicked Snack Mix

-Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

3 cups corn chips

2 cups candy corn

1 cup salted peanuts

2 cups pretzel sticks

1 cup M&Ms

-In a large bowl, combine the corn chips, candy corn, peanuts, pretzel sticks, and M&Ms.

Party Punch

-Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 qt orange sherbet

1 (12-oz) can frozen pineapple-orange juice concentrate

1 liter bottle ginger ale, chilled

1 liter bottle club soda, chilled

2 small clementines, sliced

Dry ice (optional)

Instructions:

-Line a 15' by 10' by 1' baking pan with foil. Place scoops of sherbet on baking pan. Freeze until ready to serve.

-In a large punch bowl combine pineapple-orange juice concentrate, ginger ale, and club soda. Add scoops of sherbet and clementine slices. If desired, add a few small pieces of dry ice to create a smoke effect.