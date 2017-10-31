Shots fired in Manhattan; one person in custody

JUST IN: There are fatalities after a truck drove the wrong way down the West Side Highway bike path in Manhattan https://t.co/lSZwdt3Rux pic.twitter.com/hqLnTIhsIr — CNN (@CNN) October 31, 2017

NEW YORK – The New York Police Department is responding to reports of shots fired in lower Manhattan, according to J. Peter Donald, a spokesperson for the NYPD.

One person is in custody and no others are being sought, the NYPD said. The police also said to expect “many emergency personnel” in the area of Chambers Street and West Street on the lower west side of Manhattan.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the incident in downtown Manhattan, the mayor’s press office said in a tweet, adding that NYPD and first responders are on the scene. Video from the scene showed large numbers of officers and police vehicles.

Tuesday afternoon on Twitter, a user posted an image of a person lying on the ground near the scene of an incident near West & Chambers Streets in Manhattan.