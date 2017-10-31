× Reports of Halloween vandalism rampant in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah – Skyler Pope has celebrated a handful of Halloweens before, eight to be exact, but this one was different.

“This was my first year that I was paying on my own,” Pope said of the 58 lb. pumpkin he picked out at the farmer’s market.

He was looking forward to carving it this week too, until someone smashed it on the front porch over night.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Pope said.

“My first thought was that’s a mean thing to do,” said Pope’s father. “Part of that is because I knew how much it meant to my boy.”

Unified Police say they’ve had 71 reports of vandalism in the past two weeks, though they couldn’t say specifically if those were all halloween decoration related.

“I’m frustrated now, but I was livid at the moment,” said Kortney Anderton who lives in Magna.

Anderton’s husband bought her an inflatable minions character for her birthday just a week before someone destroyed it.

“My husband kind of bent the prongs back into place,” she shows us how she’s tried to salvage it, unsuccessfully.

“I might not decorate next year,” she added. “I’m even going back and forth on whether I want to blow them up tomorrow for trick or treaters.”