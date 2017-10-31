× Mapleton man sought for string of car break-ins

MAPLETON, Utah – The Mapleton Utah Police Department is seeking information on a suspect who is wanted for allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles this week.

Joshua Martinez was identified by police as a suspect in a series of burglaries.

On Thursday, October 26 at 11:00 p.m. a Mapleton officer reportedly observed a suspicious vehicle in a residential area. When the officer drove closer to the vehicle, it drove away. The officer followed the vehicle, which ran a red light, and drove into a field in an attempt to avoid police pursuit.

According to a statement by Mapleton police, “As officers were searching the area, a Mapleton resident called to report that their vehicle had been burglarized within the past hour. The property that the resident reported missing was located in the suspect vehicle.”

The vehicle also contained tools, electronics, radios and other items that appeared to have been stolen.

On October 27, a Mapleton resident reported that their vehicle had been stolen. Police believed the vehicle theft to be related to the incident.

In a statement, the Mapleton Police Department said:

“Through our investigation we have identified Joshua Martinez as the person that was driving the suspect vehicle. Joshua is currently on the run from police from this incident, as well as other offenses that he is wanted for in multiple jurisdictions. Joshua’s last known address is on the east end of Spanish Fork. Joshua ran from Spanish Fork officers within the past two days.”

Mapleton police are asking anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts to call dispatch at 801-489-9421.