How Children Can Learn and Have Fun at the Same Time

Who said learning can't be fun?

The Stem Shoppe is a hands-on minds-on learning center for children ages 5 to 12 that offer those children exploration and inquiry in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) while having fun too.

Their activities and strategies strive to promote awareness in real-world applications, problem solving, and critical thinking skills while also preparing children for a higher education and STEM related careers.

Watch as Stem Shoppe guest Delia Bayna performs a vapor test and dry ice demonstration for us.

