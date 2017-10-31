Beef and Rice Meal in a Pumpkin

2 tablespoons canola oil
1 onion, chopped
1 1/2 lbs. lean ground beef
2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 (4 oz.) can sliced mushrooms, drained
1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of chicken soup
1 1/2 cups rice, cooked
1 (8 oz.) can water chestnuts, chopped
Salt and Pepper, to tastePreheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Cut off the top of the pumpkin. Discard the seeds and pulp.
In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add the oil. Saute the onion for 3-4 minutes. Add the beef. Cook, breaking up, until browned with salt and pepper. Drain any grease. Add the soy sauce, brown sugar, mushrooms and soup. Cook on low for 8-10 minutes. Stir in cooked rice and water chestnuts.
Spoon beef mixture into the cleaned pumpkin. Place on a baking sheet. Put top on the pumpkin. Bake one hour one until inside of the pumpkin is tender. Note: additional baking time might be needed depending on the size of the pumpkin.
Place pumpkin on serving platter. Serve mixture immediately, including the meat of the pumpkin.