Beef and Rice Meal in a Pumpkin

1 medium baking pumpkin2 tablespoons canola oil1 onion, chopped1 1/2 lbs. lean ground beef2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce3 tablespoons brown sugar1 (4 oz.) can sliced mushrooms, drained1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of chicken soup1 1/2 cups rice, cooked1 (8 oz.) can water chestnuts, choppedSalt and Pepper, to tastePreheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Cut off the top of the pumpkin. Discard the seeds and pulp.

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add the oil. Saute the onion for 3-4 minutes. Add the beef. Cook, breaking up, until browned with salt and pepper. Drain any grease. Add the soy sauce, brown sugar, mushrooms and soup. Cook on low for 8-10 minutes. Stir in cooked rice and water chestnuts.

Spoon beef mixture into the cleaned pumpkin. Place on a baking sheet. Put top on the pumpkin. Bake one hour one until inside of the pumpkin is tender. Note: additional baking time might be needed depending on the size of the pumpkin.

Place pumpkin on serving platter. Serve mixture immediately, including the meat of the pumpkin.