Utahns working to ‘Light Up Puerto Rico’ with solar power, shelters

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah leaders are teaming up with local charities and businesses to help people in Puerto Rico.

Gov. Gary Herbert and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox are doing this in order to send 150 Utahns to the US territory devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The volunteers will help with humanitarian aid by putting together solar generators and temporary shelters.

According to numbers from the Puerto Rico governor's office, only 29 percent of Puerto Ricans have power.

It has been more than five weeks since Hurricane Maria hit the island.

More information about the local effort is available at the "Light Up Puerto Rico" event at the State Emergency Operations Center Monday.