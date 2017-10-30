× Try a heart-healthy ‘Green Berry Goodness’ smoothie

The following is sponsored by Intermountain Medical Center.

Finding something that is heart healthy and tastes delicious isn’t as challenging as you think. But it does mean you may need to be adventurous and try some new things. That’s what the experts are encouraging the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute’s 2017 My Heart Challenge: Nonprofit Edition contestants to do when it comes to finding some heart-healthy dishes.

Here’s a recipe for the ‘Green Berry Goodness’ smoothie you can whip up at home and share with the whole family. It’s a delicious way to get fruits and vegetables into your diet while enjoying a refreshing treat.