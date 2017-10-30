SLCC hosts their Annual President’s Art Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake Community College President's Art Show is back to feature the work of a wide range of talented professional and amateur artists. The grand award is for Best in Show, which comes with a $1,500 prize. Other awards include the President`s and Community awards, which each yield $1,000 to the winners. The second- and third-place prizes come with a $500 award.

Opening Reception

South City Campus Multipurpose Room

1575 South State Street

Salt Lake City, UT

November 1, 6-9 p.m.

Awards announced at 7 p.m.

Exhibit Dates:

November 2 – 14

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Closed Saturday & Sunday

For more information visit slcc.edu/artshow.