× Moab Police warn Utahns about fake currency going around

MOAB, Utah – If you have bills like this in your pocket, you’re about to be upset… and out $100.

The Moab City Police Dept. is warning residents about fake currency circulating in Utah.

Moab City Police said on Facebook, “They are clearly printed on paper, both bear the same serial number and both have hot pink Chinese symbols imprinted upon them. Also, the holographic strip, well…isn’t.”

Those with information about the fake bills can contact Moab City Police at (435) 259-8938.