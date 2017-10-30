× Missing Orem man found dead, police say

OREM, Utah — An Orem man who was reported missing last week was found dead over the weekend, according to Orem Police.

Police said Kelly Raymond Isom, 39, was last seen leaving his family home Tuesday morning. On Friday, Orem Police asked for the public’s help in locating Isom.

“We regret to inform you that [Isom[was found deceased. One of the tips lead to the discovery of his car and unfortunately, he was not far away from it,” Orem Police wrote in a Facebook.

It isn’t clear how Isom died, but police said the fact that he left home without his medication meant he was in “a life threatening situation.”