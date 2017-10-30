× Here’s what you need to know about Utah’s open enrollment for health insurance this Wednesday

UTAH – The next Open Enrollment period for individual market insurance begins on Wednesday, November 4.

In a report titled, “Preview of Utah’s 2018 Insurance Marketplace,” the Utah Health Policy Project detailed and summarized what different plans will look like for Utah families next year.

Here is a summary of some important points in the report:

Open enrollment will go for 45 days, half as long as previous years. Enrollment begins on November 1 and ends December 15. Consumers who don’t sign up by the end of the enrollment will not be insured in 2018.

Two health insurers will sell plans in all of Utah’s counties. The insuring companies are Select Health and University of Utah Health Plans. Most Utahns will have a choice of up to 28 HSA-qualified plans.

In 2018 a young Utahn family of three is Salt Lake County earning $44,000 per year will receive a premium subsidy of $821 per month, lowering their median-cost Silver plan to around $282 per month.

Cost-sharing reductions (CSRs) which lower deductibles and co-pays are also intact for 109,000 Utahns. This is due to the fact that Utah’s Insurance Department and Utah insurers anticipated the Trump administration would cut CSR’s, and made advanced plans.

For more information on open enrollment, or for help enrolling, visit Take Care Utah’s website here.