Head U of U baseball coach faces suspension over NCAA violation

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah head baseball coach Bill Kinneberg will likely be suspended from some games next season after a self-reported NCAA violation.

The nature of the violation was not disclosed, but it came to the athletics department’s attention after they received a letter from baseball player’s parent, alleging injuries that resulted from the incorrect use of equipment, drug abuse by players, a culture of partying during road trips and alcohol misuse by coaches.

The university’s athletics department requested a formal investigation of those allegations, and the university hired a private firm to do so. But the firm did not show any evidence to support the allegations.

Although university officials would not give specifics on the NCAA violation, athletics director Chris Hill said it was an isolated incident, and it was not related to academics, funding or recruiting. The university reported the violation and recommended Kinneberg’s suspension.

