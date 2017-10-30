× ‘Donut Boy’ hands out treats to Salt Lake City Police

SALT LAKE CITY – In celebration of his birthday, 10-year-old Tyler Carach, aka “Donut Boy” is visiting police officers in 10 states, and giving them donuts.

Today Carach stopped in Salt Lake City, to spread his message of support.

“It’s important to let them know that people still care,” Carach said.

Tyler’s mission is to give donuts to at least one police officer in every state, and thank them for their service. He was inspired to embark on his mission after he offered to buy two local police officers donuts with his own money.

“I want to thank them for risking their lives every day for total strangers,” he said.

So far Carach has passed out 25,000 across the country in 23 states.

He said other than handing treats out to police, his favorite park of his mission is seeing the K-9 dogs.