Apple “Teeth” Treat

2 red or green apples, core removed, cut into 1/4” slices

1/4 cup smooth almond or peanut butter

Suggested Toppings for the “Teeth”:

-Mini-marshmallows

-Kettle corn

-Almond slivers

-Chocolate or white chocolate chips

-Strawberry slices (a tongue look)

Spread each slice of apple on one side with the almond or peanut butter.

Line your desired toppings as “teeth” on top of the almond or peanut butter all the way across close to the skin. Place another apple slice on top with peanut butter side facing down to hold the toppings in place and create a “teeth” look. Serve immediately.

