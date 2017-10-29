Wanted with Scott McKane: Suspects sought in fatal shooting, burglary and fraud case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In our first case for this week, police in Murray are trying to identify a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in a parking lot near 4500 South State Street on October 25. The suspect fled the scene and was wearing tan pants, a black jacket or hoodie, and a black beanie. Anyone who recognizes the man pictured in the photos is asked to call police at 801-840-4000 and reference case # 17C020322.

In the second case for this week, detectives in Murray are looking for a man who broke into a vehicle in the area of 5800 South and 640 West on October 17. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Det. Rowe at 801-264-2570. The case number is 17C019690.

In our third case, police are trying to identify a man who stole a credit card from a parked vehicle and then used the card to purchase two Apple laptops at an Apple Store. The man also purchased $300 in gift cards at a Walgreens in Salt Lake City off of 2100 South. Anyone who recognizes the man should call Det. Valencia at 801-451-4130 or dispatch at 801-451-4150 and reference case D17-07302.