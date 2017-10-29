× Suspect in custody, passenger injured after police chase in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY — A man is in custody and a passenger in his vehicle was injured after the suspect led police on a pursuit in Utah County Sunday.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Michael Charles Rankin of Springville was arrested after a pursuit, during which Rankin tried to hit several officers.

Things began Sunday morning when police tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Later Sunday, a Utah County deputy saw the car stopped outside Payson Canyon, but as the deputy approached the vehicle sped off.

Several agencies responded—including Utah County, Springville Police and Mapleton Police—and police deployed spikes at several points during the chase. The driver of the vehicle attempted to hit several officers during the pursuit, and ultimately authorities lost sight of the suspect vehicle.

Police spotted the car again shortly before 1 p.m. and the chase resumed. The driver eventually stopped the vehicle and fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody. The arrest was made near 850 North and 600 East in Spanish Fork.

A passenger who was in the vehicle was injured at some point prior to the arrest, possibly during the chase. The extent of the passenger’s injuries are unknown.