Overnight fight in Ogden kills one

OGDEN – Police responded to a large fight Saturday night and found one person seriously injured. They say that individual was rushed to the hospital and soon pronounced dead.

According to Ogden Police officers, the fight occurred around 11 PM at Lester Park near 700 East and 24th Street.

Police say they broke up the large fight and found the injured individual, but despite an ambulance rushing them to the hospital they died from the injuries received in that fight.

Investigators say they are working to figure out exactly what happened and they intend on interviewing as many of the 30 witnesses involved as possible.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Ogden police at 801-395-8211.