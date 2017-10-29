North Ogden Police seek help locating missing, endangered juvenile

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Police in North Ogden are asking for help locating a runaway juvenile considered missing and endangered.

Police say 13-year-old Parker Ryan is autistic and suffers from other mental health issues, and they say he did not take his medication with him when he left and is considered endangered as a result.

Police say Parker was last seen at his home near 1700 North and 400 East in North Ogden around 7 p.m. Thursday, October 26.

The boy is pictured above and was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, blue jeans and black DC shoes. The boy stands 4-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. He has light brown hair.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to contact North Ogden Police at 801-629-8221.