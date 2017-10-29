× BYU ends skid with 41-20 win over San Jose State

PROVO, Utah — It was August the last time that BYU football could claim victory, but after a grueling stretch through September and October that saw the Cougars drop seven consecutive games, they are finally back in the win column.

And what better medicine than a San Jose State squad that came into Saturday’s game in Provo with an identical 1-7 record?

Tanner Mangum got the Cougars off to a quick start, with BYU jumping out to a lead for once early in the game. Mangum threw three touchdown passes in a game for the first time since his freshman season, including a couple in the opening quarter.

Back to back scores by Micah Simon and Matt Bushman got the Cougars rolling, and they would never look back. A 75-yard touchdown run by K.J. Hall, filling in for the suspended Ula Tolutua, would follow in the second quarter.

Squally Canada would later find the end zone out of the locker room, as would another Mangum to Simon hookup to secure the 41-20 victory.

The Cougars were able to beat an FSC opponent for the first time all season and remain in the hunt for a bowl bid. They will have to round out the season with four more victories to continue their impressive streak of bowl opportunities dating back to 2005.