Bob Evans surprises Fox 13’s biggest fan on his 40th birthday

RIVERTON, Utah -- Fox 13's biggest fan celebrated a milestone this week, and our own Bob Evans was there to help reveal a special birthday treat.

Tim is such a fan of Fox 13 that he takes notes while watching the newscasts, and he knows all of the anchors and reporters names as well as their birthdays.

Tim often calls Fox 13 to chat with those reporters and anchors and to share score updates with our sports team. He was thrilled to see Bob Evans at his 40th birthday party this week, see the video above for the surprise moment.

The only thing Tim may love more than Fox 13 is the Dallas Cowboys. Craig and Mandy Evans are Tim's neighbors and say he has often told them he could "die a happy man" if he gets to attend a Cowboys game.

“You’re going to the Cowboys game with us,” they told Tim, who cheered in response.

Craig and Mandy will take Tim and their son to watch an upcoming Dallas Cowboys game.

Craig and Mandy Evans said every year for his birthday Tim tells everyone he will be having a surprise party, even though he is the one informing everyone about the upcoming "surprise." They said Tim is a wonderful man and they are thrilled to be able to make his dream of seeing the Cowboys play come true.