Big Budah’s blog: Frightening family fun

What a hectic month with yet another setback to my workout regimen due to a minor injury. With that said, I am happy to report that I’ll be back at the gym Monday, so I need to dial the intensity back a little to ensure I can get to the gym and keep working out.

I am very lucky to have the continued support of people who have been where I have been and where I want to go. Props to my dude Drew Manning and his Keto Plan that is helping me big time.

I was able to reunite with Aaliyah Rose during our morning news show. She is as gracious as ever and even more talented than I remember.

As busy as I am with work and the Jordan High School girls basketball program, I have to make sure I find time to spend with the family. Nothing brings you closer as a family like running scared for your life at Fear Factory!

I am still humbled and grateful for the help and support from BMI Utah, Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, FOX13 News and all of you my family and friends. Life is short, hug your loved ones.

Thanks to everyone for the ongoing support! Click here to follow my Losing for Life journey.