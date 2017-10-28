× USU Police issue alert to students after sexual assault reported on campus

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State University Police issued a Code Blue Alert to students this weekend after a reported sexual assault on campus.

According to the alert, USU Police received a report indicating a female USU student was sexually assaulted by two males near the bottom of Old Main Hill Friday night.

The warning states the victim was unable to provide a description of the suspects and that no further information about the reported assault is available at this time.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in the investigation is asked to contact USU Police by phone at 435-797-1939 or in person at 800 East and 1250 North.

A USU Spokesman declined to comment further on the incident, saying the investigation is still in its early stages.

USU provides resources for victims of sexual assault, the details of which can be found here.

The alert from USU Police also included the following list of suggestions: