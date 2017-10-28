Stolen vehicle causes rollover in Herriman; Driver in critical condition

HERRIMAN – A driver is in critical condition after their vehicle collided with a truck after running a red light.

According to Unified Police Lieutenant Brian Lohrke, the driver was ejected from the green truck during the rollover. They say that truck was listed as stolen from South Salt Lake City yesterday.

The rollover occurred at Mountain View Corridor and Rosecrest Road (14000 South) around 9:15 a.m.

Police say there were no other injuries reported in the accident.

According to Unified police, the individual is being treated for internal injuries as well as back injuries. Still, they say, he was fortunate to have landed in a field when he was ejected rather than on the pavement.

The incident is currently under investigation, as a result, no names or potential charges have been released at this time.