Roger Stone discusses Russia probe ahead of speech in Utah

MIDVALE, Utah -- One of President Trump’s campaign consultants made an appearance in Utah two days before criminal indictments in the Russia probe are expected to be released publicly.

Roger Stone is one of the most controversial and polarizing figures in American politics.

Stone agreed to testify before members of the House Investigative Committee about Russia’s alleged collusion into the presidential election but he said there is “zero” chance Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller will seek an indictment against him.

“I’ve never been into this grand jury. I’ve never been questioned by Mr. Mueller’s investigators or the FBI,” Stone said. “This entire Russian collusion delusion is getting very tedious.”

He also doubts speculation the first indictment will involve former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

“I’m not 100 percent certain but I don’t think so," Stone said.

Stone is speaking Saturday in Midvale at the fundraiser for the Utah Libertarian Party. The event is being billed as, “a night of political horror with the dark knight of politics.” The audience will also watch a special screening of the documentary “Get me Roger Stone.”

The documentary chronicles Stone’s political career with Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. He said Trump is doing an amazing job despite the opposition he is getting from the Republican and Democratic parties.

“Donald Trump’s presidency is a hostile takeover of the Republican party, and hopefully he can return it to its roots of middle class working people and smaller government,” he said.

This was Stone’s first visit to Utah since he helped Orrin Hatch beat his Republican opponent during the Utah Senate primary in 1976.

“We destroyed him and Hatch went on to become one of the greatest members of the United States Senate,” Stone said.

But Stone does not hold high regard for Mitt Romney. He left the Republican Party and voted for Libertarian candidate when Romney was the Republican presidential nominee.

“He’s indistinguishable from Barack Obama," Stone said. “He can’t even sound like a Republican.”

Critics blame Stone for bending the truth and doing anything to help his candidates win. Stone admits he will do anything to help candidates, except to break the law.

“Those who call me a dirty trickster, those are the ‘libtards’ who I’ve beaten the daylights out of,” Stone said. “Just remember, one man’s dirty trickster is another man’s freedom fighter.”

He considers the anger and hate directed towards him is a source of pride.

"The only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about at all,” he said. “I take a lot of heat. People would not be attacking me unless I was effective, so, to me, it’s just validation that I’m effective and that what I’m doing is working.”