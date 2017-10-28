× One in critical condition after motorcycle collides with car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in “extremely critical condition” Saturday night after a crash in South Salt Lake.

Gary Keller of the South Salt Lake Police Department said the crash occurred in the area of 1080 West and 3300 South. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 8:45 p.m.

Keller said a motorcycle traveling westbound collided with a car that was turning into the Sun River Apartments.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. There were no reports of other serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and westbound lanes of 3200 South are blocked due to the crash.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.