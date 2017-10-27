Trippy, stop-motion pumpkin viral video took years to make

A team of digital artists and musicians collaborated to usher in the Halloween holiday with a dazzling, stop-motion pumpkin video years in the making.

The trippy pumpkin video truly lives up to its name, “Oh My Gourd.”

Dozens of pumpkins were carved, gutted, positioned, lit and photographed.

Each frame was then stitched together to create the dazzling final product.

It took the artists and their team years to produce.

And the stop-motion magicians didn’t stop there; they even used pumpkins to make music for the video.

Musicians used actual pumpkins and carving tools to craft an original song.

They nicknamed the process “pumpkin orchestration.”

All the hard work paid off in a hauntingly beautiful blend of sights and sounds.