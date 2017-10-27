× These are some horror movies filmed in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re looking for a few horror films to watch in the days leading up to Halloween, the Utah Film Commission has a few suggestions.

UFC’s list includes seven hand-picked films culled from IMDB.com’s list of horror movies filmed in the Beehive State. (Click here to view the full list.)

Read UFC’s outlines and watch the trailers for each film below.

Carnival of Souls (1962)



Filmed in Salt Lake City, the film has been contemporarily noted by critics and film scholars for its cinematography and foreboding atmosphere. The film has a large cult following and is occasionally screened at both film and Halloween festivals, and has been cited as a wide-ranging influence on numerous filmmakers.

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)



The sequel to William Friedkin’s 1973 film, The Exorcist, stars Richard Burton and Linda Blair. The film unfortunately had a disappointing reception in comparison to the original, but is still worth a watch, particularly if you are planning a movie-marathon.

Warlock (1989)



The American cult supernatural horror film was produced and directed by Steve Miner and stars Richard E. Grant. Utah’s iconic Salt Flats appear in the feature. Following its release, the film was compared to The Terminator.

Troll 2 (1990)



Although produced under the name Goblins, the film’s distributors renamed the feature Troll 2, in an attempt to market it as a sequel to the 1986 film Troll. The two films, however, have no connection. While the resulting production has been recognized as one of the worst films ever made, Troll 2 did garner a large fan base and a cult following, which (we think) makes it worth a watch.

The Stand (1994)



The made-in-Utah American TV miniseries is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Stephen King and originally aired on ABC in May 1994. The adaptation was filmed everywhere from Pleasant Grove to Ogden. The series won two Emmy awards, as well as garnering a number of nominations for Emmys and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)



The American slasher film stars Paul Rudd and Donald Pleasence. It is the sixth installment in the Halloween film series, three of which were filmed in Utah. The feature shot in various Utah locations, including Salt Lake, Midvale, Ogden, during the winter of 1994-95. The crew was hit by an unexpected early winter snowstorm which complicated production and, as a result, several scenes which were due to take place outdoors were quickly moved to indoor locations.

Species (1995)



The American science fiction horror film includes an all-star cast of Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen, Forest Whitaker, Marg Helgenberger and Natasha Henstridge. Several scenes were filmed in Utah, including the opening scenes, which were captured at the Tooele Army Depot, and a Victorian-era train station in Brigham City. The feature turned out to be a box office success. A theatrical sequel, Species II, was later produced, followed by a book adaptation and two comic book series.

Snatchers (2017)



The recent horror-comedy web series previewed at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Filmed in Utah, the series has been likened, genre-wise, to movies such as Shaun of the Dead and Zombieland. The series is now available to watch on Verizon’s streaming service, go90.