Recipe: Pumpkin Cornbread

Food blogger Kuuipo Vea shares her pumpkin cornbread recipe, along with a honey butter recipe, right in time for the fall holidays.

Pumpkin Cornbread

1/2 cup cornmeal

1 1/2 cups flour

2/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 C. pumpkin

1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon cloves

3 tablespoons butter melted

2 eggs

1 1/4 cups milk

Honey Butter Ingredients

Stick softened salted butter

1/4 C. honey

1/4 C. Marshmallow fluff

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

Instructions:

Preheat over to 350 degrees.

Spray 8x8 baking dish with cooking spray.

This recipe easily doubles for a 9x13 pan

Mix together in large bowl, dry ingredients.

Make a well in the center and add in butter, eggs and milk.

Mix thoroughly but do not over mix. Batter will be runny.

Bake 350 for 30-35 minutes or until toothpick in center come out clean.

Cool 15 minutes before cutting.

For the honey butter: In a mixing bowl or a stand mixer, mix together all ingredients in a bowl until smooth.

You can find more recipes by Kuuipo Vea, by following her on Instagram @kuuipovea.