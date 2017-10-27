Recipe: Pumpkin Cornbread

Food blogger Kuuipo Vea shares her pumpkin cornbread recipe, along with a honey butter recipe, right in time for the fall holidays.
Pumpkin Cornbread
1/2 cup cornmeal
1 1/2 cups flour
2/3 cup sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 C. pumpkin
1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ginger
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon cloves
3 tablespoons butter melted
2 eggs
1 1/4 cups milk
Honey Butter Ingredients
Stick softened salted butter
1/4 C. honey
1/4 C. Marshmallow fluff
1 teaspoon Cinnamon
Instructions:
Preheat over to 350 degrees.
Spray 8x8 baking dish with cooking spray.
This recipe easily doubles for a 9x13 pan
Mix together in large bowl, dry ingredients.
Make a well in the center and add in butter, eggs and milk.
Mix thoroughly but do not over mix. Batter will be runny.
Bake 350 for 30-35 minutes or until toothpick in center come out clean.
Cool 15 minutes before cutting.
For the honey butter: In a mixing bowl or a stand mixer, mix together all ingredients in a bowl until smooth.
You can find more recipes by Kuuipo Vea, by following her on Instagram @kuuipovea.