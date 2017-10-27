× New detour for drivers at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY – Drivers heading to the Salt Lake City International Airport will see a new detour Friday.

Crews have started the eight-month project that will divide Terminal Dr.

Drivers heading to the economy lot, or the “Park and Wait,” will need to keep left.

All other drivers should stay to the right to reach car rental return and the parking garage.

“Some construction at the ‘park and wait’ lot and that’s new,” SLC Dept. of Airports Spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said. “We have a convenience store that’ll be opening in a couple of months. We’ll have a gas station there. There’ll be a ‘Beans and Brews,’ a ‘Burger King,’ also a ‘Costa Vida,’ so that’s going to be a really nice service for those who are waiting to pick up passengers.”

Volmer said Terminal 1 was built in the early 1960s for half as many passengers.

The new airport will be upgraded to accommodate the 23 million passengers that come in and out of it on a yearly basis.