Dr. Matthew Grantz of Jordan Valley Medical Center talks about some of the real-life medical explanations behind tales of werewolves, witches and zombies.
Medical mysteries of werewolves, witches and zombies
-
Alternative Health Treatments May be the Right Thing for Your Pain
-
Denali Medical: Let The Body Do The Miracle
-
Medical ear piercing: a safer option in a medical setting
-
Senator Hatch introduces bill that would allow research into medical marijuana
-
Three exercises to improve heart health
-
-
Link: ‘Lost Everything 2 Fire/Medical Fund’ via GoFundMe
-
Signature gathering can begin for medical marijuana in Utah
-
3 things every school lunch needs to be heart healthy… and tasty
-
Permits granted to move medical waste incinerator out of North Salt Lake
-
Utah medical marijuana signature gathering under way
-
-
Woman critically injured in rollover crash in Sevier County
-
5 Denver Health nurses suspended after opening body bag to view man’s genitals
-
Advocates for medical marijuana ballot initiative rally at Utah State Capitol