LDS church announces new schedule changes for general conference

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced changes to its biannual general conference schedule.

Under the new schedule, the general women’s conference will no longer occur on the weekend before general conference. Instead, the general priesthood session will be held annually in April, and the general women’s session will be held annually in October, with each meeting occurring on the Saturday evening of general conference weekend.

In a letter to be read during worship services, the LDS church states the scheduling change is part of the church’s efforts “of reducing and simplifying the work of the Church and the demands made upon leaders and members.”