How To Avoid Major Issues With Your Furnace

The following is sponsored by Just Right Air

You deserve to be comfortable in your own home… and yet there’s a good chance you aren’t. From your skin to your sinuses, your heating system affects more than you’d think. That said, it’s important to properly maintain your furnace for your health and also to improve the energy-efficiency of your home.

Here are 5 ways to ensure that your furnace is up to snuff.

Maintain your furnace.

Most importantly, don’t ignore your furnace. Take care of it, and have it professionally serviced regularly. All owner’s manuals recommend servicing your heating system at least once a year. If you don’t have your furnace professionally examined once a year, it can actually void your warranty. Most furnaces will last 15-20 years with regular maintenance.

Change your filters.

Be sure to change your filters every 1-3 months. Filters help capture dust while allowing for proper air flow. If you don’t change your filters often, your furnace will overheat. Please note: All filters are not created equal. Avoid buying cheap filters, but also, there’s really no need to buy top-of-the-line products. Aim to buy filters that are middle-of-the-road quality. Make sure your filters aren’t too restrictive, and ensure that the arrow points “in” when inserting into your furnace.

Keep the air vents open.

A lot of people think that keeping their air vents closed will help cut their energy costs. This is not entirely accurate. Most homes have central heating systems that are designed to heat the entire home. When too many vents are closed, the system doesn’t work as it should. Closed vents can reduce the air flow through the furnace causing it to overheat, operate ineffiently, and cause undue stress that can lead to a premature failure.

Replace an old furnace.

Older furnaces aren’t as efficient as newer models. Typically, older models only function up to a fraction of their potential. If you replace your older model with an new, energy-efficient furnace, you’ll save enough money throughout the life of your new system to pay for itself.

Invest in an air-filtration system.

Our homes take in outside air and circulate it inside every 1-2 hours. Furnaces by themselves do nothing to minimize this air pollution and microscopic respiratory irritants such as PM25. So, if you don’t invest in an air-filtration system, harmful particles can circulate throughout your home and exacerbate allergies and asthma–and even increase the likelihood of colds and the flu. For your health, it’s imperative to install whole-home air purifiers that can remove those harmful microscopic particles.

Purifiers are highly recommended for people with the following health concerns:

· Allergies

· Sinus Problems

· Asthma

· Headaches

· Breathing pollutants trapped by an inversion

· Household Odors

· Respiratory Irritation/Infections

· Eye/Nose/Throat Irritation

