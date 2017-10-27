Hogle Zoo’s baby giraffe Willow is leaving Utah for new adventure in Florida

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hogle Zoo’s baby giraffe Willow is heading off on a new adventure.

She is going to Jacksonville, Florida, to join a giraffe heard at that zoo.

Her last day in Utah’s “African Savanna” is Sunday, Oct. 29.

“For 19 months we’ve watched Willow grow from the 6-foot shy baby into the beautiful 10 foot firecracker that she is today! Her mother, Pogo, taught her how to be a strong giraffe and how to handle the rambunctious ‘neighbors’ (zebra and ostrich),” her handlers said.

Hogle Zoo officials said the Jacksonville Zoo has two males and five females ranging in age from 1.5 years to 20 years old.

Willow is joining the Jacksonville herd so when she is older she can become a mom, the Hogle Zoo said.

“We are going to miss her sassy, sweet personality in our barn but we are very excited for her new adventure and the new friends she is going to make in Florida,” her keepers said.