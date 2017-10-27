× BYU Police warning students after suspect tried to steal student’s backpack

PROVO, Utah – Officers are warning students at Brigham Young University after a student said a suspect tried to rob her of her backpack.

According to BYU Police, the victim kicked the suspect and was able to get away.

The incident happened near 300 N. 800 E. just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officers said the suspect is described as a man with a medium build who is about 5-feet-10-inches tall.

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and had no facial hair.

BYU Police are encouraging students to travel with a companion when possible and use extra care after dark.

Officers are asking students to report any incidents or suspicious activity to University Police at (801) 422-2222 or Provo Police at (801) 852-6210.